Griffin Chief Of Police Placed On Administrative Leave

It is the City of Griffin’s strong preference not to comment publicly on personnel matters – particularly those that are ongoing. However, to avoid unfounded speculation and conjecture that could both cause or contribute to the spread misinformation throughout the community and result in unnecessary distraction or disruption to the administrative process, it has been determined that a limited statement at this time is in the best interests of all concerned.
As has previously been reported, Chief of Police Mike Yates was placed on a non-disciplinary, administrative leave of absence by the City Manager yesterday afternoon. This action was taken in connection with the pending GBI investigation requested by District Attorney Marie Broder into the matter involving Sgt. D’Marquivius “DJ” King which – as also previously reported – led to Sgt. King’s placement on administrative leave in February. The City Manager wishes to emphasize that this action does not reflect any specific concerns relating to Chief Yates but was deemed prudent to avoid or minimize the possibility of any misunderstandings and to create an environment more conducive to the investigative process. At this point, the City intends to allow that process to run its course and does not anticipate commenting further on the matter unless or until any developments warrant.
