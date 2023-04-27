GORDON STATE COLLEGE STUDENTS UPSON, PIKE, SPALDING ARE WINNERS

BARNESVILLE, Ga. – On Friday, April 14, Gordon State College hosted its annual Undergraduate Research Symposium (URS) in-person at the GSC Collaborative Learning Center in the Nursing, Health, and Natural Sciences (NAHS) building.
The annual symposium event invited the submission of scholarly papers in all disciplines. GSC student works of critical analysis, synthesis, evidence-based practice, original interpretation and primary research were eligible submission options. Chosen applicants presented their work in either a poster or podium presentation at a gathering of fellow students, faculty and family.
This year’s podium presentation winners included William Godat of Spalding County on his podium presentation titled, “Natural Parks in the Literature and Subconscious of the American Gilded and Progressive Ages,” and Riki Joiner-Rider of Upson County on her podium presentation titled, “Finding the Light.”
"I am incredibly honored to be one of the two winners of the 2023 Gordon State College Undergraduate Research Symposium. Everybody who presented research was amazing and I learned a lot from this experience,” Godat said. “My project was heavily influenced by my love of classic American literature and the American National Park System.”
Runners-up included Sarah Jones of Pike County on her podium presentation titled, “A Comparison of COVID-19 to the Spanish Flu Epidemic,” and Elizabeth R. Hill of Pike County on her podium presentation titled, “Return to Paradise: An Exploration of Eve as a Protagonist in British Literature
