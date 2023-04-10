Upson Historical Society April Program Preserving Family Records By David Owings Monday April 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. T-U Archives, 301 S Center St. Thomaston GA David Ownings is Head of Archives and Special Collections at Columbus State University. In addition to his duties at CSU, David currently serves on the executive boards of the Georgia Association of Historians as well as the editor ial board for Muscogiana: Journal of the Muscogee Genealogical Society. He is also currently serving on the Society of American Archivist Committee on Archival Facilities Guidelines. David holds a BA in History from Columbus State University as well as an MA in History with specialization in archival and museum studies from Auburn University. Prior to CSU, he served as archivist at the Alabama Labor Archives in Montgomery, AL. His research interests include the WWII era, the experiences of prisoners of war, and memory studies specifically the role archives, museums, and similar institutions play in the construction of memory. He is currently coauthoring new guidelines for Archival and Special Collections Facilities with the Society of American Archivists Archival Facilities Committee. Previous publications include Columbus, a pictorial history of Columbus, GA that chronicles the city’s past through vintage images, as well as several articles including “The Orphans of G. Gunby Jordan” in Muscogiana and “European Political Agendas Running Amuck in a New World South” in the Southern Writ Large. Mr. Owings will be discussing the preservation of family records for future generations which has been a critical aspect of the new exhibition “Thomaston Goes to War…on the Home Front” at the Thomaston-Upson Archives and Pettigrew-White-Stamps House Museum
