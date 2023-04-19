TPD SHOOTING ARREST

PRESS RELEASE:
On Tuesday April 18, 2023 at approximately 8:30 am TPD Patrol officers were dispatched to Upson Regional Medical Center in reference to a gunshot victim. The victim was identified as Ervin Brazier of 401 Poplar Drive, Thomaston, Georgia. Our Investigators determined that the victim had solicited illegal escort services from a local female and when she arrived at his residence there was an unknown male with her. The male brandished a 9mm pistol and the two of them demanded money from the victim. He in return gave them counterfeit US currency and upon realizing this, the male subject fired at the victim striking him twice in the leg as he attempted to flee the scene. The two offenders then fled the scene in a burgundy Jeep according to witnesses. During the course of the investigation investigators were able to identify the female as Samantha Dickerson, age 28 , of Thomaston, Georgia, and the unknown male as Steven Harris, Jr., age 23, of Thomaston, Georgia.
At approximately 5pm, Sgt. Matt Allen, the lead investigator, was contacted by an ATF Task Force Agent in Turner County, Georgia. He advised that they had two subjects stopped in Turner County for a traffic violation who were from Thomaston. He stated they had counterfeit US currency and two stolen firearms in their possession. The individuals were identified as Dickerson and Harris. Both subjects were detained and held at the Turner County jail. Our investigators immediately traveled to Turned County and interviewed both suspects. As result of those interviews and the evidence located in their possession, both Samantha Dickerson and Steven Harris, Jr. were charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. They are currently being held at the Turner County jail and will later be transported to the Upson County jail. This is still an active investigation that may result in additional charges.
