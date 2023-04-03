Monday, April 3, 2023

The Reynolds Police Department pays tribute to Fallin Officer

The Reynolds Police Department pays tribute to former Captain Chris Matthew Rachalla, who died serving his community.

On March 29, Rachalla was attempting to intervene in a domestic dispute between 32-year-old Keywan Capers and Capers' girlfriend when Capers fatally shot the 37-year-old officer.

Capers fled the scene but was found and taken into custody for the murder of Rachalla.

Rachalla served with the Reynolds Police Department for several years, and in a post to social, the Reynold's Police Department remembers him as a 'very loyal member of the team'.

The department sent its deepest condolences to Rachalla's family and children.
Posted by Fun 101.1 FM at 10:05 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)