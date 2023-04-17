Body recovered after an accident on Jackson Lake

A man’s body was recovered by a dive team after an accident on Jackson Lake Saturday.
Butts County Sheriff officials said authorities received reports of a drowning in the area of Kersey Bridge on Jackson Lake.
When the Butts County dive team arrived, they located 48-year-old Torey Antonio Domineck of Palmetto. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the investigation, Domineck and his friends were tubing on the lake when he fell off his tube. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.
“Jackson Lake is a very busy place this time of year,” Sheriff Gary Long said. “As much as we want everyone to have fun and enjoy the lake, if you are going to be in the water, please make sure you have a life jacket on regardless of what type of swimmer you may be.”
Long added that deputies will be patrolling the lake along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to ensure boating laws are being followed to ensure a safe and fun season on the lake.
