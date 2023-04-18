SHOOTING VICTIM IN THOMASTON

On Tuesday April 18, 2023 at approximately 0830 patrol was dispatched to Upson Reginal Medical Center in reference to a gun shot victim Irvin Brazier. Upon speaking to the victim he stated that he walked out to his garage and noticed a young male subject wearing a ski mask once confronted the unknown male drew a gun and chased Mr. Brazier to the house. The shooter then discharged two rounds into the house striking Mr. Brazier in the leg. The shooter is described a young, light skinned possibly mixed, between 507 and 509, 160-175 pounds, and wearing dark clothing. This investigation is still active and further details are pending.
