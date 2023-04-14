ARMED ROBBERY ARRESTS IN SPALDING CO

On April 13, 2023, at approximately 10:00pm, Deputy Logan Smith and his K-9 partner “Rambo” were on patrol on 19/41 near Birdie Road. While passing the Valero Gas Station located at 2995 North Expressway, Smith noticed two males come from the nearby wood line and quickly enter the store. Seeing this, he turned around and decided to check the business. Sheriff Darrell Dix, “As he neared the building, Deputy Smith could see that the store was being robbed, and saw a customer on his knees with his hands on his head. As Smith was notifying other units of the situation, both armed males ran from the building. Deputy Smith hit his K-9 auto-eject and Rambo exited the marked unit to pursue one of the males while Deputy Smith pursued the other.” “Deputy Smith caught the suspect he was chasing, was able to subdue him after a brief struggle, and took him into custody. Rambo chased and tackled the suspect he was after and because the suspect chose to try and fight him, he bit the suspect multiple times. The suspect lost that fight, and received multiple scrapes, bruises, and stitches for his efforts.” Both suspects had thrown their weapons during the foot pursuit, however they were recovered near where they were captured. Arrested was Andy Darrell Flournoy, W/M 29 years of age of Barnesville and Benjamin Keith Lester W/M 20 of Griffin. Both are facing a list of charges including armed robbery. “Deputy Smith did an outstanding job of reacting to what he saw when he rode by the store. He went back to check, discovered the robbery in progress, and handled the entire situation exactly as he should have. He and his K-9 partner Rambo, just like all SCSO K-9’s and their handlers, continuously train to respond to this type of situation and many other scenarios they may encounter as they patrol. Their training paid off last night.
