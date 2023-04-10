MERIWETHER, UPSON, TPD , GBI JOINT OPERATION

“On Thursday, April 6th, 2023, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Georgia State Patrol, inclusive of their K-9 and Aviation, the Newnan Police Department “CSU”, DNR K-9 unit, Upson Regional Narcotics Task Force, inclusive of the Upson County Sheriff’s Office and Thomaston Police Department, Department of Community Supervision, and the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Task Force conducted a concentrated patrol operation within Meriwether County. All agencies involved worked collaboratively in this crime suppression operation related to recent volatile criminal activity occurring in and around Meriwether County as well as surrounding jurisdictions. The operation resulted in 164 traffic stops, 138 traffics warnings, 26 traffic citations issued, 42 vehicle searches, 2 guns recovered, along with V.G.C.S.A. crack cocaine and methamphetamine seizures. There were 9 arrests made along with 1 driving under the influence charge filed. Additional charges are pending based on the operation results and evidence collected.” Sheriff Chuck Smith said. “I appreciate the work done by our personnel and all agencies involved. It was a collaborative effort in the success of this operation by all agencies listed and I want to thank them again for their help.” Sheriff Smith advised.
