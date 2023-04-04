Upson-Lee Elementary School student winners in The Garden Club of GA, Inc. Smokey Bear poster contest.

Congratulations to Upson-Lee Elementary School students Kate Creamer and Keaton Lonecke, who were both winners in The Garden Club of GA, Inc. Smokey Bear poster contest. Posters were to include Smokey Bear, his signature message, and a message encouraging children to take a personal role in preventing wildfires. Keaton Lonecke won 2nd Place in the 5th Grade state competition and Kate Creamer won 3rd Place in the 3rd Grade state competition. The students' entries were sponsored by Green Thumb Garden Club of Thomaston. Mrs. Angie Short of Green Thumb Garden Club presented the students with their awards. Gifted students in Mrs. Heather Lonecke's classes all participated in the contest.
|L-R: Mrs. Angie Short, Green Thumb Garden Club; Kate Creamer;
Keaton Lonecke; Mrs. Heather Lonecke, ULES gifted teacher.
No comments:
Post a Comment