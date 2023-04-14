CALL FOR ENTRIES PIKE CO SLOW EXPOSURES 2023

SlowExposures 2023
September 14-17
The 20th Annual Juried Exhibition Celebrating Photography of the Rural South
We don't want to miss you in 2023! SlowE has always been a "be there" experience. It's a weekend filled with incredible photography, one-of-a-kind, serendipitous meetings and conversations that can inspire you--and propel your art forward. We are fond of channeling famous hockey player Wayne Gretzky when he said: "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." Take your shot.
Your entry will be seen by our esteemed jurors Aline Smithson and Alexa Dilworth. Juried-in, or not-this-time, your entry is your invitation to join us as honored guests at the private Soiree on Friday night at Split Oak Farm where conversation, contacts, and collaborations happen every year. The selections for the Main Exhibition will highlight a weekend of over a dozen satellite shows, portfolio reviews, seminars, and career-changing networking opportunities. Your entry in the "Big Show" will also mean a discount on the entry fee for the PopUp Tour curated by Jerry Atnip--that Call will be released in the coming month.
It all happens in the rural countryside of west central Georgia--but only an hour away from Atlanta. SlowExposures will present four days of amazing photography--all displayed in historic, late-19th century buildings throughout Pike County. Our 2023 dates are September 14-17th. After the SlowE weekend, we'll move the show for a month to the Cochran Gallery in LaGrange, Georgia.
We invite photographers to submit work that captures the diversity, contradictions, and complexity of the contemporary rural American South.
Your participation in 2023 starts by entering up to six images of work taken in the rural regions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri. Go for it.
ENTER by midnight, Sunday, June 18th
No comments:
Post a Comment