FATAL ACCIDENT IN PIKE CO TUES.

At 10:13, this morning, Pike County deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 109 near Smyrna Church Road. A Dodge Charger had left the roadway while traveling westbound and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle , Franklin Daniel, from Molena , was deceased at the scene. Sheriff's Office traffic investigators responded to the scene and began the task of reconstructing the events leading up to this collision.
This incident remains under investigation.
