URMC ANNOUNCES DR. CAPO RETURN

Upson Family Medical Center welcomes to the provider staff George L. Capo, DO.
Dr. Capo was most recently employed by LiveOn Medical Center in McDonough, GA, however, he is well known to the Thomaston community. As a physician of FamilyMedical Center, Dr. Capo provided patient care in the Thomaston and Griffin area from 1998 to 2017. He graduated with an undergraduate degree in Chemistry from Columbus State University in Columbus, GA, and received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicinedegree from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in 1995. Dr. Capo then completed his residency at The Medical Center in Columbus, GA and has received board certification in Family Medicine, Anti-Aging Medicine, and Bariatric Medicine.
When asked about returning to his patients as a part of the Upson Healthcare System, Dr. Capo stated, “I am excited to be affiliated with Upson Regional Medical Center. I have found the people to be friendly and down to earth. I have many friends in the area and look forward to serving again in the community." Upson Family Medical Center is fortunate to have Dr. Capojoin the Upson team and eager to offer his valued experience. The practice is located at 1512 US-19 in Thomaston. Walk-in patients are welcome, or to schedule an appointment, the office number is 706-647-2641.
