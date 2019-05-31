THOMASTON CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6/4/19 7PM

CITY OF THOMASTON
MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL – AGENDA
June 4, 2019 – 7:00 P.M.
City-County Meeting Room, Main Floor, R. E. Lee Building
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge Allegiance to the Flag.
B. Approval of Minutes of May 3, 2019 (work session), May 9, 2019 (joint meeting), and May 21, 2019 (regular).
C. Adoption of Agenda.
D. Public Comment and Announcements.
E. Recognition – Thomaston Police Department - Officer Ben Adams.
F. Recognition – Thomaston Police Department - Ms. Brenda Hobbs – Emancipation Committee President.
G. City Attorney’s Report.
H. Assistant City Clerk’s Report.
I. City Engineer’s Report.
J. City Manager’s Report.
1. Approval of Appointment to the Thomaston-Upson Library Board.
2. Selection of Auditor for Joint Projects.
3. Discussion of Alcohol Ordinance.
4. Discussion of Emancipation Celebration.
5. Discussion of Pobiddy Road.
K. Other Business.
L. Executive Session.
M. Adjournment.
The City of Thomaston is committed to providing equal access to all of its programs, services and activities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, disability or age. Any individual who needs an accommodation because of disability should contact the City Manager’s Office at (706) 647-4242 as far in advance of a meeting as possible.
No comments:
Post a Comment