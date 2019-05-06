UPDATE ON HEART AND SOUL

The Thomaston-Upson Community Heart & Soul hosted Phase 3 Discovery Day Tuesday, April 30that URMC’s auditorium. Attendees were introduced to the tasks for Phase 3 of the Heart & Soul process and discovered their own leadership skills using a model called M.I.N.D design. The group reviewed and discussed hopes and concerns that have been collected throughout the community. The objectives and goals of Phase 3 is making decisions. We will use the Heart & Soul statements to identify goals and develop an action plan for Phase 4. Our Heart & Soul statements were created using actual data collected by our citizens regarding what they value the most. These statements will eventually be adopted by the appropriate authorities by their themes as a guiding principal for future decision making. Coordinator Jennifer Rogers and Coach Jenny Robbins from Georgia EMC have been meeting with key leaders to discuss the implementation of our Heart & Soul Statements and how the findings will help redevelop the comprehensive plan. The statements are made up of the following:
Arts & Culture- We have an appreciation for and a commitment to the arts and the local culture for bringing us together to celebrate the visual arts, music, and traditions unique to our community.
Downtown Thomaston-Downtown Thomaston’s courthouse square captures and conveys the spirit of our community because it is home to many of our one-of-a-kind locally owned businesses, historic structures, and events that bring us together.
Flint River/The Bluff-We believe the Flint River and Sprewell Bluff are two of the greatest assets our community has because they collectively provide us with the magnificent scenic views and endless outdoor recreation opportunities that unite residents and attract visitors.
Local Assets-We appreciate the diversity and caliber of our unique local assets that directly impacts our overall sense of place and wellbeing.
Local Economy- We appreciate the efforts of the Development Authority, Chamber of Commerce, and Mainstreet Programs for creating an environment that promotes growth of our diverse base of business and industries. Their investment in our community motivate us to live, work and play locally.
Parks and Recreation- We take pride and feel a special connection to all our local parks and recreational programs.
Public School System- We take pride in our local public-school system because we understand and appreciate how it impacts the community by providing quality education and after school programs. We cherish that we are recognized for and united by our school’s successful sports programs.
Small Town Feel- We value the convenience, peacefulness, and safety of small-town life where relationships are built and maintained making this family-friendly community a great place to live.
The People- We value the people in our community who, through compassion, support and connectedness, lend to a sense of place, family and belonging. We encourage our values being put into action through both individual and organized efforts.
Look for Thomaston-Upson Community Heart & Soul at upcoming events throughout the community, follow our Facebook page for upcoming volunteer opportunities and events to share your input with us. Contact Jennifer Rogers jrogers@upsoncountyga.org
Jennifer G. Rogers
Project Coordinator
Thomaston-Upson Community Heart & Soul
