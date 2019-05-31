GA DOT PAVING CONTRACT FOR U.S. 19

Thomaston, Georgia - The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced it awarded contracts for two new projects in the West Central Georgia region. The projects were advertised on March 22, bids were received on April 19 and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on May 3, 2019.
The projects are:
The projects are:
- Fayette County: the project involves the construction of two roundabouts, one on Georgia 92 at Lockwood Road (CR 308) and the other on Georgia 92 at Seay Road (CR 138). The contract was awarded to Piedmont Paving, Inc. for $5 million. It is anticipated that the project will be complete in the summer of 2021.
- Taylor County: the project involves the milling and resurfacing of 13.8 miles of US 19/Georgia 3, from Georgia 96 to the Upson County line. The contract was awarded to Robinson Paving Company of Columbus, Georgia for $8.4 million. It is anticipated that the project will be complete by late spring of 2020.
The projects were two of 16 total construction projects contracted statewide on May 3, 2019. The contracted amount statewide totaled $128,508,608.
The May 3 awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2019 to $611 million statewide. Fiscal Year 2019 began July 1, 2018.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be made available in advance of construction activities.
The May 3 awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2019 to $611 million statewide. Fiscal Year 2019 began July 1, 2018.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be made available in advance of construction activities.
No comments:
Post a Comment