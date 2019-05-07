STEPHEN BOYD NEW PRINCIPAL LAMAR CO MIDDLE SCHOOL

The Lamar County School System is pleased to welcome Mr. Stephen Boyd as the 7th principal of Lamar County Middle School. Mr. Boyd joins us from Peach County, where he currently serves as a high school assistant principal. Mr. Boyd began his career at Upson-Lee Middle School as a Social Studies teacher. Over the course of his 12 years in the classroom, he earned Gifted Certification, Advanced Placement Certification, was named STAR teacher in 2013, and was selected as Teacher of the Year in 2014. Furthermore, Mr. Boyd has experience leading GA Milestone Testing, PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports), Special Education initiatives, and PLC’s (Professional Learning Communities). He also has experience as a system athletic director, Head Cross Country Coach, Soccer Coach, and Basketball Coach.
Stephen Boyd proudly served as a U.S. Army Paratrooper and MP, with tours in Bosnia and Iraq. He was awarded a Purple Heart, a designation reserved for combat wounded veterans.
Mr. Boyd holds a Bachelor of Science in History (4-year degree) from Columbus State (3.9 GPA): a Master's and a Specialist Degree in 6-12 Social Studies Education and Educational Leadership from Columbus State (4.0 GPA); and he is currently pursuing an EDD in Educational Leadership.
While the transition is already underway, Mr. Boyd will officially begin in June. We will arrange a meet and greet with MS students, staff, friends, and family in the near future.
Please join us in welcoming Mr. Stephen Boyd to the Lamar County family!
