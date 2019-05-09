A TEEN DROWNED IN MOLENA

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a missing child on North Madden Bridge Road yesterday afternoon. A fifteen year old autistic male was reported to have been missing from the family home. Numerous resources were allocated to find the child including search volunteers, Sheriff’s Office drone and Spalding County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.
Unfortunately the the body of the missing child was found in a small pond. Investigators are currently working on this case, at this time no foul play is suspected.
