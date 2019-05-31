THOMASTON-UPSON BD ED PROPOSED FY 20 BUDGET

The Thomaston Upson Board of Education is proposing a $39.6 million general fund budget for FY20 which begins July 1. The budget reflects an increase of $3.1 million from the FY19 budget. Revenues are projected to increase $3.4 million from the FY19 budget. The board proposes to add $300 thousand to its general fund balance reserves.
The Board of Education will conduct the 2nd budget hearing on Tuesday, June 11 during the regularly scheduled board meeting. The board will consider for tentative adoption the FY20 budget after the public hearing. The board will consider for final adoption the FY20 budget Tuesday, June 25.
