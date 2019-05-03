South Metro's News Leader
Friday, May 3, 2019
SCOTT BLACKSTOCK APPOINTED TO STATE BOARD BY GOV.
REPORTS FROM THE STATE CAPITAL INDICATE GOVERNOR BRIAN KEMP HAS APPOINTED THOMASTON BUSINESSMAN SCOTT BLACKSTOCK TO THE STATE BOARD OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. SCOTT IS A FORMER MEMBER OF THE THOMASTON-UPSON DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY.
Posted by
WTGA AM & FM
at
1:08 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment