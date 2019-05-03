Friday, May 3, 2019

SCOTT BLACKSTOCK APPOINTED TO STATE BOARD BY GOV.

REPORTS FROM THE STATE CAPITAL INDICATE GOVERNOR BRIAN KEMP HAS APPOINTED THOMASTON BUSINESSMAN SCOTT BLACKSTOCK TO THE STATE BOARD OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. SCOTT IS A FORMER MEMBER OF THE THOMASTON-UPSON DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY.
