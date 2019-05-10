Friday, May 10, 2019
UPSON PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA MAY 13
UPSON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION Since 1995 – 25 Years REGULAR MEETING AGENDA Thomaston-Upson County Government Administration Complex 106 East Lee Street – R.E. Lee Building City/County Meeting Room, #140 Monday, May 13, 2018, 5:30 P.M. (Please silence all audible alarms.) 1. Call to Order and Roll Call 2. Adoption of Meeting Minutes April 8, 2019 Regular Meeting – Minutes Provided April 18, 2019 Special Meeting – Minutes Provided 3. Old Business - Animal Ordinance Discussion – Materials Provided 4. New Business A. Application for Special Exception – SPX2019-03, Value Concepts, Inc./Southern Linc; Property Owners-Robert C. and Sandra L. Shetler; Allen and Florette Roads, Parcel #089 094C, For Telecommunications Tower 1. Public Hearing 2. Commission Discussion B. Application for Special Exception – SPX2019-04, Brenda G. Gassett, 5744 Yatesville Hwy/SR 74, Parcel #112 004, For A-R Family Cemetery 1. Public Hearing 2. Commission Discussion C. Application for Special Exception – SPX2019-05, Jason and Lisa Pierce; 884 Vickery Road, Parcel #040 026, For After-the Fact, Temporary RV Housing
