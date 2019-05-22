GRADUATION FOR GRIFFIN-SPALDING CO. SCHOOLS

Griffin, GA - The Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) will host graduation ceremonies for A.Z. Kelsey Academy, Griffin High School (GHS) and Spalding High School (SHS) May 24-25, 2019.
A.Z. Kelsey will hold its graduating ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 24 in the Griffin Auditorium and SHS will hold its ceremony that evening at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The GHS graduation ceremony will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, May 25 at Memorial Stadium.
SHS presented awards and scholarships to the Class of 2019 during its honors night on May 20. The 2019 SHS valedictorian is Sarah Smyly and the salutatorian is Savannah Rawdin. SHS seniors were awarded $5.4 million in scholarships.
On May 22, GHS hosted their senior honors night and announced Trent Taysayavong as the 2019 GHS valedictorian and Jordan Stewart as the salutatorian. GHS seniors were awarded $4.7 million in scholarships.
Graduation tickets are required for all ceremonies. Gates to Memorial Stadium will open one hour prior to the graduation ceremony. Law enforcement will be on site to guide and direct all attendees. Handicapped parking and drop off will be accessible using 4th Street. Poplar Street from 3rd to 6th will be pedestrian only. Fifth Street will be blocked at College Street. Parking behind the stadium is restricted to students and faculty with passes. Vehicles parked on private property (Coke building, Mt. Zion Church, Reeves Cleaners, etc.) are subject to being towed at the owner’s expense. There will be an information tent between the two entrance gates to the stadium.
No mylar balloons will be permitted inside the stadium.
To prevent damage to the new turf recently installed on the Bill Haisten Field at Memorial Stadium, GSCS is asking all students, staff and/or graduation attendees that may walk on the field to wear wedge heels or flat shoes. No stiletto, narrow or pointy heels will be allowed on the field. Additionally, no one is allowed to bring food or drinks onto the field before or after the graduation ceremony. Bottled water will be provided for graduates.
For more information regarding GSCS graduation activities, visithttp://www.spalding.k12.ga.us/Students--Parents/Destination-Graduation/index.html.
