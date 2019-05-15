Wednesday, May 15, 2019
CHILD ABUSE CASE IN SPALDING COUNTY
The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 40-year-old Chadwick Haldeman of 71 Ramsey Circle Griffin Georgia, on multiple criminal charges relating to the abuse of a 7-month-old child. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “We received a call from Spalding Regional Hospital about the child and investigators responded to meet with hospital staff. The mother had brought the child to the hospital believing that it was suffering from an infection and pink eye. The child was lethargic and in obvious distress. Tests on the baby showed that it was suffering from multiple breaks including left arm, left leg, left elbow, right shoulder, spinal fractures, broken ribs, multiple burns that appear to have been caused by a cigarette, and a traumatic brain injury. The child was flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for treatment and surgery to relieve brain swelling.” “Based on what happened to the child, a search warrant was executed at a home located at 71 Ramsey Circle, where Chadwick Haldeman was taken into custody. In an interview conducted with Haldeman by Investigators, he admitted in detail to methodically hurting the child, how and what he did, but stopped short of a motive. The confession was graphic, detailed and my Investigators describe it as sickening. What was done to this 7-month old baby was nothing short of barbaric.” “In 32 years of being in law enforcement I have never encountered anything this evil, nor have any of my Investigators. Haldeman was cold, calculated and intentional in his actions. In his confession he attempted to minimize the injuries to the child but did not minimize his involvement. The investigation is ongoing, and we are actively gathering information as to the child’s mother and others and their possible roles, negligence, or culpability in this case. We have questions that still need to be answered, and more criminal charges may be coming based on those answers. As of right now the child is listed in critical condition and is on life support. Haldeman is currently being held in the Spalding Jail without bond and is facing the following criminal charges: Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder – 2 Counts Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree – 5 Counts Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – 4 Counts Aggravated Battery Possession of THC Oil – 23 Counts Possession of THC Oil with Intent to Distribute – 23 Counts Possession of Marijuana Less Than 1 Ounce
