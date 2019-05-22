PIKE S.O. BUSTS STATE WIDE CREDIT CARD RING

Pike County Sheriff's Office Investigators have made several arrests involving a state wide credit card fraud ring. Ace Hardware had been the victim of several purchases made by the suspects during which $10,378 in merchandise had been purchased using stolen credit card numbers. Items such as zero turn lawn mowers were purchased in what appeared to be legitimate purchases at the time. The suspects made multiple trips to over a period of time and used different individuals to make the purchases. The credit card numbers were found to belong to victims from throughout the country that had no idea their information was being used.
Investigators were able to identify the suspects and the vehicles that they had been using to commit their crimes through surveillance videos from the business. On Saturday , May 18, information was developed by Investigators that the suspects were attempting to purchase several pieces of lawn equipment from Ace Hardware. A vehicle known to have been used in prior crimes arrived at approximately 2:00 p.m. After entering the store Itroy Baugh , 48 years of age, Eatonton , Ga, and Alycia Lawrence , 43 years of age, Sparta , Ga, were arrested for Identity Fraud.
A search of the suspects vehicle revealed over $27,000 in cash that was concealed in the vehicle. Further investigation has shown that this money was proceeds from the sale of illegally obtained merchandise. Additional GPS evidence from the vehicle was also recovered that allowed investigators to locate other jurisdictions the suspects had been to and the businesses that they had visited. Investigators then traveled to Baugh's residence and with the assistance of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office conducted a search of his property during which one of the lawn mowers purchased illegally from Ace Hardware was recovered.
The suspects have been determined to have committed similar crimes in Dublin, Sparta, Butler and Tennille. Two individuals serving life sentences in the Georgia Prison System have also been identified as being a part of the criminal activity, Tomorris Geiger and Joshua Rounsoville are both incarcerated in Ware State Prison. Phone records have shown that these inmates have had access to a cell phone and have been obtaining stolen credit card numbers which are in turn used to make the fraudulent purchases. Investigators have been in contact with businesses and law enforcement in the various locations.
Arrest warrants have been issued for a third suspect, Darryl Farley , 26 years of age, Eatonton , Ga, for Identity theft. Farley had used a fraudulent identity to make a purchase at Ace Hardware in Zebulon. Additional arrests are possible as the investigation continues in the various jurisdictions involved.
If any citizens have made a purchase from Baugh, Lawrence or Farley please contact an investigator at 770-567-8431. It is believed that most of the stolen items were sold to unsuspecting members of the public.
