NEW PRINCIPAL A.Z. KELSEY ACADEMY

During a special called board meeting on May 28, 2019, the Griffin-Spalding Board of Education voted 5-0 to approve Joshua Pittman, assistant principal of Griffin High School, as the new principal of A.Z. Kelsey Academy.
A.Z. Kelsey Academy is a non-traditional school with traditional educational values. A.Z. Kelsey Academy was established for students at the high school level who may be behind academically but are working toward graduation. A.Z. Kelsey Academy focuses on helping students obtain credit for their coursework, gain a higher level of reading competency and develop personal character skills.
Pittman has been the assistant principal of professional learning and literacy instruction at Griffin High School since 2014. Prior to joining the Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS), Pittman served as a high school broadcast video production teacher, special education math teacher and leadership team member for eight years in Stockbridge and Decatur.
Pittman received his bachelor’s degree in Media Studies from Mercer University, master’s degree in Instructional Technology from Troy University, specialist degree in Education Leadership from Mercer University and is currently pursuing his doctorate in Educational Leadership from Kennesaw State University.
This appointment will become effective on July 15 for the 2019-2020 school year.
