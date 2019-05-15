THOMASTON-UPSON SCHOOLS TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Upson-Lee Primary School Kindergarten teacher Lauren Hall was selected as the Thomaston-Upson School System's 2019-20 Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico made the announcement Wednesday, May 15, in a surprise visit to Mrs. Hall's classroom. The System Teacher of the Year is selected from among the individual schools' Teachers of the Year by a panel of community and school district judges. Judging is based on an application packet submitted by the teacher, a classroom observation, and a teacher interview. Mrs. Hall will now represent the Thomaston-Upson School System in the Georgia Teacher of the Year competition.
