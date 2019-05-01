NEW CEO AT URMC

THOMASTON, GA -- Upson Regional Medical Center welcomes Jeffrey (Jeff) Tarrant as Chief Executive Officer effective May 6. Tarrant has more than three decades of experience in
healthcare and was selected after a national search conducted by the Upson Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees in conjunction with HealthTechS3, a management and consulting company that has partnered with Upson for more than 20 years.
Tarrant most recently served as Chief Executive Officer for AllianceHealth Durant, a 150 bed hospital in Durant, Oklahoma which joined Community Health Systems in 2014. Tarrant was appointed CEO of critical access hospital, AllianceHealth Madill, in Madill, Oklahoma in April 2018 which expanded his role to SE Oklahoma Market CEO, emphasizing a multi-hospital market focus across the SE Oklahoma region.
Previously, Tarrant was President of INTEGRIS Blackwell Regional Hospital in Blackwell, Oklahoma and Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, Oklahoma. He was also regional Chief Operating Officer for CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana and Chief Executive Officer of Lafayette Regional Health Center in Lexington Missouri, Mitchell County Hospital in Beloit, Kansas, and Minneola District Hospital in Minneola, Kansas.
Tarrant earned his Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration degree from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas and Master of Healthcare Administration degree from the University of Minnesota. He is a fellow of The American College of Healthcare Executives and The Advisory Board Company. Tarrant is invested in community, serving on various boards from Chamber of Commerce to Loaves of Fishes Regional Food Bank.
Throughout his career, Tarrant has executed comprehensive strategic plans, revitalized hospitals, and supported existing providers to enhance and build trust in organizations.
Jeff is married to Angie Tarrant and they have three children: Zachary, Allison, and Jacob. They are proud grandparents to Ezra, Clementine, and Penny.
Neil Todhunter, President of HealthTechS3 announced, that after an extensive national search utilizing the services of HealthTechS3 Executive search services, sourcing and interviewing hundreds of candidates, the Board of Upson Regional Medical Center selected Jeffrey Tarrant. “Mr. Tarrant is a highly qualified professional and will provide the Upson community with the senior leadership required in today’s complex healthcare environment,” said Todhunter. Bill Hightower, Chairman of Upson Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees, stated ”The Upson Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees is delighted to announce Jeffrey S. Tarrant has been elected Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organization. Jeff is a highly respected and seasoned CEO in the hospital industry. After reviewing many candidates, Jeff’s accomplishments and abilities stood out and made him the best choice for Upson Regional Medical Center. During Jeff’s career, he has developed and executed many strategic plans to rejuvenate hospitals and build medical communities with the purpose of delivering the highest quality healthcare to the region. We are pleased to have Jeff and his wife Angie be part of our community.”
Tarrant considers it a privilege to be chosen to serve Upson Regional, which employs more than 700 caregivers and support staff and cares for more than 70,000 patients each year. “Angie and I are so excited to be relocating to Thomaston and Upson County. I have been delighted with what I have seen at Upson Regional Medical Center—a very unique organization with such a strong heritage in its past, and such promising potential in its future.” he said. “I am already impressed with the strong sense of commitment shared by all to simply be of service to those who need us. Angie and I know we will quickly feel at home in Thomaston,” he added.
Tarrant replaces Interim CEO Diane Bradley, who has served Upson Regional since June 2018.
