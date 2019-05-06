Monday, May 6, 2019
DRUG ARRESTS BY SPALDING SO
SPALDING COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SHERIFF DARRELL DIX 401 Justice Boulevard Griffin, GA 30224 PRESS RELEASE Captain Dwayne Jones Public Information Officer 770-467-5413 djones@spaldingcounty.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 6, 2019 On May 1 st, 2019 Members of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team executed search warrants as a result of investigations that were conducted by the Special Operations Division. The first Search warrant was executed at 415 Nth 18th St. Apartment (E) Griffin, Ga. During the search Agents located two firearms, a quarter pound of marijuana, and seized $2917.00. The following individuals were arrested and charged as follows; Dontavious Collins 26 Possession of Marijuana Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime Possession of drug related objects George Collins 23 Possession of Marijuana Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime Possession of drug related objects Karmesha Green 26 Possession of Marijuana Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime Possession of drug related objects The second search warrant was executed at 114 Sunset Dr. Griffin, Ga. Agents had prompted an investigation after learning that individual who was importing THC oil into Spalding County from other States. As a result of the search warrant agents recovered approximately 70 THC oil vape pens, Marijuana, Xanax, Suboxone and one firearm. Agents Seized one vehicle and approximately $600.00 in United States Currency. Marcus Cox 26 Possession of a schedule I narcotic Possession of a schedule I narcotic with the intent to distribute Possession of a schedule IV narcotic Possession of a schedule IV narcotic with the intent to distribute Possession of a schedule III narcotic Possession of a schedule III narcotic Possession of marijuana less than one ounce Possession a firearm during the commission of a crime Possession of drug related objects According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “These operations and arrests are a continuance of our efforts to make Griffin and Spalding County safer. From gang members using drug sales to fund their efforts, to registered sex offenders that are violating probation and posing a continued threat as made evident by their violations, and others who choose to violate the law, we will continue to be ag
