SPRING COMMENCEMENT AT GORDON STATE COLLEGE

Stuart Rayfield, vice chancellor of Leadership and Institutional Development with the University System of Georgia, will give the address to Gordon State College degree candidates at the spring commencement ceremony on Friday, May 10.
The ceremony will be held on Lambdin Green and begins at 8:30 a.m.
Rayfield served as Gordon’s interim president from January to June 2018 when Dr. Kirk A. Nooks was named the fourth president of Gordon State College.
As a long-held tradition and nod to Gordon’s Scottish roots, the graduates, faculty and special guests will march onto Lambdin Green led by bagpiper Michael Grest.
About the spring 2019 graduating class: There will be 135 Bachelor’s degrees and 158 associate degrees conferred. Of those receiving degrees, 38 percent are 22 to 24 years of age. Two graduates are international students while 84 percent come from Gordon’s 14-county primary service region. In the class are 14 students who are dual enrolled and will receive a college degree and high school degree within weeks of each other. Of the dual enrolled students, one will be awarded an associate degree while still a junior in high school.
