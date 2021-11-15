UPSON LEE MIDDLE SCHOOL ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL JEFF WHEELESS RECEIVES OUTSTANDING AP AWARD

ULMS Assistant Principal, Mr. Jeff Wheeless on being awarded the Hal Beaver Georgia Outstanding Assistant Principal award by the Georgia Association of Middle School Principals (GAMSP) at their annual awards ceremony on Sunday, October 25, at Lake Lanier. Mr Wheeless was nominated for this award by GAMSP Executive Director, Dr. Robert Heaberlin. This is the second occasion that Mr. Wheeless has been recognized with an outstanding assistant principal award during his tenure at ULMS.
Pictured l-r: TU Assistant Superintendent Dr. Amy Miller; ULMS Principal and current GAMSP President Rhonda Gulley; ULMS Assistant Principal Jeff Wheeless; TU Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico
