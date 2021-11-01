Monday, November 1, 2021

U-L's Travon Walker Celebrates Gator Beatdown

Upson-Lee's Travon Walker celebrates in the stands with fans following the defensive beatdown of the Florida Gators Saturday.

This Saturday's game with Missouri will kickoff at Noon, the Tennessee game will be at 3:30 pm.

The pre-game show will start at 8:00 am on Fun 101 FM.
