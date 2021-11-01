South Metro's News Leader
Monday, November 1, 2021
U-L's Travon Walker Celebrates Gator Beatdown
Upson-Lee's
Travon Walker
celebrates in the stands with fans following the defensive beatdown of the Florida Gators Saturday.
This Saturday's game with
Missouri
will kickoff at
Noon
, the
Tennessee
game will be at
3:30 pm
.
The pre-game show will start at 8:00 am on Fun 101 FM.
