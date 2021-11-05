THOMASTON-UPSON CHAMBER AWARDS

Thomaston-Upson Chamber 75th Annual Awards
Recognition
The Thomaston-Upson Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2021 Winners for the 75thAnnual Awards Recognition. Although the Chamber was unable to hold an in-person event this year, they are pleased to recognize the following individuals and businesses for their accomplishments:
Chairman’s Award 2019-2021 – Darren Day, Fletcher-Day Funeral Home
|Jimmy McKinley & Family
Executive of the Year – Dr. Larry Derico, Thomaston-Upson School System
Outstanding Community Service – Employees @ Upson Regional Medical Center
Business of the Year – Wireless Connections
Innovative-Improvise Award – Armstrong School of Dance
Here’s Looking at You - Lazy J Mercantile
New Business of the Year - Chick-fil-A
Manufacturer of the Year - GranBio – AVAPCO LLC
2020-2021 Chamber of Commerce Adult Leadership Upson Graduates
No comments:
Post a Comment