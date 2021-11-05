Friday, November 5, 2021

THOMASTON-UPSON CHAMBER AWARDS


Thomaston-Upson Chamber 75th Annual Awards

 Recognition

 

The Thomaston-Upson Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2021 Winners for the 75thAnnual Awards Recognition. Although the Chamber was unable to hold an in-person event this year, they are pleased to recognize the following individuals and businesses for their accomplishments:

Chairman’s Award 2019-2021 – Darren Day, Fletcher-Day Funeral Home

Jimmy McKinley & Family
2021 Lifetime Achievement Winner – Mr. Jimmy McKinley

Executive of the Year – Dr. Larry Derico, Thomaston-Upson School System

Outstanding Community Service – Employees @ Upson Regional Medical Center

Business of the Year – Wireless Connections

Innovative-Improvise Award – Armstrong School of Dance

Here’s Looking at You - Lazy J Mercantile 

New Business of the Year - Chick-fil-A

Manufacturer of the Year - GranBio – AVAPCO LLC

 

2020-2021 Chamber of Commerce Adult Leadership Upson Graduates


