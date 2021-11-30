Tuesday, November 30, 2021
UPSON FEMALE WOUNDED IN PRIVATE PARTS ID'ED
Jordan Allen, who said he owned the firearm, told deputies he was in the kitchen when he heard a gunshot. Upon reaching the bedroom, he found Daman (seen above) with “a small amount of blood” on her leg. Allen “advised that she started saying that she was sorry. He advised that she told him that she shot herself accidentally.”
Allen told deputies that “Daman has ‘subscribers’ on a sexual web platform called ‘Chatter’” and that she “makes sexual videos of herself and people pay her to see them.” Allen “advised that he thinks that she was recording a video at the time the gun went off.”
A second witness, Addie Ruth Johnson, told deputies that Daman had walked into the home’s living room “saying that she accidentally shot herself.”
It appears that the “web platform” to which Allen referred is actually Chaturbate, a popular adult site that lets models receive “tips” from viewers in return for the performance of requested sex acts. It is unclear whether Daman was broadcasting live when the gun discharged, or whether she was recording a video that would be uploaded to Chaturbate.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:01 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment