Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced

The Thomaston-Upson Sports Hall of Fame announced the 2022 inductees Thursday night on Fun 101 FM.
The first member of the 2022 class is Phyllis (Yates) Long. Phyllis is a 1970 graduate of R.E. Lee Institute where she was a three-year starter and four-year letterman on Coach Jim Cavan's Lady Rebels’ basketball team. She was named to the AAA All-State team for three consecutive years. After college she became head coach of the Worth Middle School girls’ basketball team. Her teams compiled a record of 104-11 from 1976-86.
The second member of the 2022 class of the Thomaston-Upson Sports Hall of Fame is Gary Thornton. Gary is a 1989 graduate of R.E. Lee Institute where he was a three-year letterman on the Rebels football team. As a wide receiver he earned the Coaches Trophy on the 1988 state champion Lee football team. Following the 1988 season, he was named All-Middle Georgia by the Macon Telegraph. Thornton received a football scholarship to Valdosta State University where he was a starter and two-year letterman.
The third member of the 2022 class of the Thomaston-Upson Sports Hall of Fame is Tyrone Perry. Tyrone is a 1995 graduate of Upson-Lee High School. He was a one-year football letterman at R.E. Lee then earned three letters at Upson-Lee. Perry was named Upson-Lee’s Best Offensive Back in 1992, 1993, and 1994. He was named to the honorable-mention AAA All-State team in 1993 and 1994. Perry still holds the Upson-Lee record for most yards gained in one season with 1553 yards in 1993.
Receiving the Thomaston-Upson Sports Hall of Fame Merit Award this year is Buford Daniel. Buford was a loyal and very supportive R.E. Lee football and basketball fan. In 1986, Daniel was honored by Lee for attending his 57th straight Lee football home opening game.
The team member of the 2022 class of the Thomaston-Upson Sports Hall of Fame is the 1975 R.E. Lee boys’ basketball team. The Rebels of Coach Wallace Rhodes had an overall record of 22-3 and won the Region 6AAA championship with a 17-1 record. They captured 3rd place in the AAA state tournament losing out to eventual national champion Southwest-Macon.
The induction banquet will be held March 12th at the Civic Center.
