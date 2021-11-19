PHONE SCAM REPORTED BY UPSON CLERK OF COURT TERESA MEIER

There is a scam going around and they are using the Clerk’s Office 706-647-5847 telephone number. They claim they are with an attorney’s office of Jackson & Freeman and have civil papers to serve you. They tell you they are going to charge you unless you verify your address and the last four digits of your social security number. If you get a call from 706-647-5847 please do not answer, and please, never verify or give any of your identifying information over the phone. Please give me a call if you have any questions or if you want to make sure you do not have any civil suits filed against you. You can reach me at my direct line at 706-538-2343
