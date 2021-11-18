GRIFFIN POLICE ARREST A PEEPING TOM

When officers arrived at Walmart, several witnesses gave statements regarding a suspicious male in the men's bathroom taking photographs of other males over and under the stalls in the bathroom. The witnesses stated they and others waited outside the bathroom to confront the male. However, upon seeing everyone, he fled the store on foot. Store employees captured the male on video surveillance and the vehicle that the male used to leave the area.
Officers notified other officers to be on the lookout for the male. Officers located the male and the car in the area. He was detained and questioned about the incident at Walmart. He admitted that he had been to Walmart but denied taking photos in the bathroom. Officers conducted further investigation, determined where the male was living and executed a search warrant finding evidence beneficial to the investigation.
Officers arrested Montavis Dixon, age 25, for Eavesdropping, Peeping Tom and Loitering, and Prowling. The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming. The officers' dedication and willingness to follow through with this investigation brought this case to a successful conclusion.
