BARNESVILLE SHOOTING

On 11/5/2021 at 01:13 a.m. the Barnesville Police Department responded to a shot’s fired call to 210 Jackson St.
Upon arrival officers observed an unresponsive female lying on the ground. Officers began CPR until EMS units arrived and took over but were unable to revive her. The woman was identified as Shaniqua Penn from Hampton Georgia age 27. Penn's body was sent to the GBI crime lab.
Suspect was identified as Taurean Collier age 38 of Barnesville Georgia. Collier turned himself in to the Police Department and is being held for investigation. Charges pending in the case.
No comments:
Post a Comment