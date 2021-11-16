UPSON CO COMMISSIONERS PRESS RELEASE FOR EMS SERVICE

Upson County Board of Commissioners 106 East Lee Street - Suite 110 - Thomaston, GA 30286 (706) 647-7012 Tuesday, November 16, 2021 PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE EMS SERVICE The Upson County Board of Commissioners received a notice of non-renewal of the ambulance service from Community Ambulance on November 15th. The company’s final day of operation will be February 13, 2022. The company indicated they also intend to voluntarily surrender their designation as the 911 zone provider for the Upson County Emergency Response Zone. “Community has expressed a desire to work towards a smooth transition to a new EMS provider and we fully expect them to fulfill their commitment and obligations through the end of their contract,” County Commission Chairman Norman Allen “The county has a long history of partnering with providers to ensure quality emergency medical services and we look forward to capitalizing on this new opportunity to improve or expand these services, when possible,” noted Allen. County Board members and staff will follow the Request for Proposal (RFP) process closely as the Region 4 EMS Council works to recommend a new provider to the Georgia Department of Public Health Office of EMS.
