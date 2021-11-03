COVID-19 UPSON UPDATE FOR OCTOBER 2021

A downward trend in COVID cases for Upson and its neighboring counties began in September. October followed with cases plummeting even further. Upson’s confirmed cases did an 85% free-fall from 324 in September to 49 in October, while the total for the 8-County Area fell from 1,654 cases down to 352, also an 85% decline. Average 2-week test positivity for Upson County took a nose dive from 23% in September down to 7% in October.
Hospitalizations and deaths, however, are fading more slowly. New hospitalizations for Upson County dropped slightly from 15 in September to 12 in October. Recorded deaths for Upson County were 12 in September and 12 again in October. Deaths in the 8-County Area declined from a record high of 78 in September down to 53 in October.
In September the Level of Community Transmission in all of the area counties was High. At the end of October Lamar, Crawford, Taylor, and Talbot counties remain at the High level. Meriwether and Spalding have moved down to the next level Substantial, and Upson and Pike counties have dropped down two levels to Moderate.
Although the downward trend is a welcome relief, none of the metrics are down to the lows we saw at the beginning of the summer.
UPSON COUNTY
New
Cases
New Deaths
New
Hospitaliz
Avg 2-wk
%Total Pop Fully Vax
Apr 2020
211
18 (hi)
June 2020
74
9
1 (lo)
Nov 2020
98
0 (lo)
7
8.4%
Jan 2021
405
14
24
21%
Feb 2021
112
10
22
10.8%
Mar 2021
60
7
7
6.7%
Apr 2021
45
4
7
5.3%
19%
May 2021
26
4
2
3.8%
24%
June 2021
6 (lo)
1
6
1.8% (lo)
26%
July 2021
37
0 (lo)
6
2.2%
28%
Aug 2021
473 (hi)
1
28 (hi)
19.1%
29%
Sept 2021
324
12
15
23.3%(hi)
34%
Oct 2021
49
12
12
6.9%
37%
Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker
8-County Area
New Cases
New Deaths
Jan 2021
2,063
58
Feb 2021
726
53
Mar 2021
296
44
Apr 2021
243
16
May 2021
171
11
June 2021
77 (lo)
9
July 2021
310
8 (lo)
Aug 2021
2,409 (hi)
21
Sept 2021
1,654
78 (hi)
Oct 2021
352
53
8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe,
Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
