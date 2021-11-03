Wednesday, November 3, 2021

COVID-19 UPSON UPDATE FOR OCTOBER 2021

A downward trend in COVID cases for Upson and its neighboring counties began in September. October followed with cases plummeting even further. Upson’s confirmed cases did an 85% free-fall from 324 in September to 49 in October, while the total for the 8-County Area fell from 1,654 cases down to 352, also an 85% decline. Average 2-week test positivity for Upson County took a nose dive from 23% in September down to 7% in October.

Hospitalizations and deaths, however, are fading more slowly. New hospitalizations for Upson County dropped slightly from 15 in September to 12 in October. Recorded deaths for Upson County were 12 in September and 12 again in October. Deaths in the 8-County Area declined from a record high of 78 in September down to 53 in October.

 

In September the Level of Community Transmission in all of the area counties was High. At the end of October LamarCrawfordTaylor, and Talbot counties remain at the High level. Meriwether and Spalding have moved down to the next level Substantial, and Upson and Pike counties have dropped down two levels to Moderate.

 

Although the downward trend is a welcome relief, none of the metrics are down to the lows we saw at the beginning of the summer.

 

https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report,

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker


UPSON COUNTY

New

Cases

New Deaths

New

Hospitaliz

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

%Total Pop Fully Vax

Apr 2020

211

18 (hi)

 

 

 

June 2020

74

9

1 (lo)

 

 

Nov 2020

98

0 (lo)

7

8.4%

 

Jan 2021

405

14

24

21%

 

Feb 2021

112

10

22

10.8%

 

Mar 2021

60

7

7

6.7%

 

Apr 2021

45

4

7

5.3%

19%

May 2021

26

4

2

3.8%

24%

June 2021

6 (lo)

1

6

1.8% (lo)

26%

July 2021

37

0 (lo)

6

2.2%

28%

Aug 2021

473 (hi)

1

28 (hi)

19.1%

29%

Sept 2021

324

12

15

23.3%(hi)

34%

Oct 2021

49

12

12

6.9%

37%

Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker


8-County Area

New Cases

New Deaths

Jan 2021

2,063

58

Feb 2021

726

53

Mar 2021

296

44

Apr 2021

243

16

May 2021

171

11

June 2021

77 (lo)

9

July 2021

310

(lo)

Aug 2021

2,409 (hi)

21

Sept 2021

1,654

78 (hi)

Oct 2021

352

53

8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe,

Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health

