COVID-19 UPSON UPDATE FOR NOVEMBER 15, 2021

The Summer Surge of COVID cases peaked the last half of August for Upson and the surrounding counties, and cases steadily declined through September and October. The pattern shifted during the first half of November and we are now seeing case numbers on a plateau in some counties and on the rise in others.
Upson County saw no change from 17 cases the last half of October, to 17 again for the first half of November. Talbotwas the only county with a significant drop, from 11 the last half of October down to only 3 the first half of November. Crawford, Taylor, and Meriwether Counties dropped slightly by 3 cases each. Counties with cases on the riseinclude Spalding, increasing from 74 cases up to 99 cases, Pike increasing from 10 to 29, Monroe going from 29 to 48, and Lamar with a slight increase from 22 to 24 cases.
The same 4 counties, Spalding, Pike, Monroe and Lamar, that are showing an uptick in cases also have the lowest vaccination rates in the area. And they are the only counties that still have a CDC ranking of High for Level of Community Transmission. The other area counties, Upson, Talbot, Taylor, Meriwether and Crawford, have higher vaccination rates, and lower transmission levels, either Substantial or Moderate.
New COVID-19 Cases (2021)
COUNTY
Aug 16 - 31
Sep 1 - 15
Sep 16 - 30
Oct 1 - 15
Oct 16 - 31
Nov 1 - 15
Upson
331
219
105
32
17
17
Pike
264
202
85
32
10
29
Lamar
312
159
94
38
22
24
Monroe
259
194
86
47
29
48
Crawford
78
76
46
20
8
5
Taylor
96
56
24
13
10
7
Talbot
47
38
35
7
11
3
Meriwether
168
153
82
36
20
17
Spalding
739
700
308
153
74
99
Source: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports
% Total Population Fully Vaccinated
Level of Community Transmission
November 15, 2021
% Vax
Transmission
Georgia
49%
Substantial
Upson County
37%
Moderate
Talbot County
30%
Moderate
Taylor County
29%
Substantial
Meriwether County
25%
Moderate
Crawford County
19%
Substantial
Spalding County
17%
High
Pike County
16%
High
Lamar County
15%
High
Monroe County
13%
High
Source: CDC COVID Data Tracker
