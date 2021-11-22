Monday, November 22, 2021

COVID-19 UPSON UPDATE FOR NOVEMBER 15, 2021

 The Summer Surge of COVID cases peaked the last half of August for Upson and the surrounding counties, and cases steadily declined through September and October. The pattern shifted during the first half of November and we are now seeing case numbers on a plateau in some counties and on the rise in others. 

Upson County saw no change from 17 cases the last half of October, to 17 again for the first half of November. Talbotwas the only county with a significant drop, from 11 the last half of October down to only 3 the first half of November. Crawford, Taylor, and Meriwether Counties dropped slightly by 3 cases each. Counties with cases on the riseinclude Spalding, increasing from 74 cases up to 99 cases, Pike increasing from 10 to 29, Monroe going from 29 to 48, and Lamar with a slight increase from 22 to 24 cases.

 

The same 4 counties, SpaldingPikeMonroe and Lamar, that are showing an uptick in cases also have the lowest vaccination rates in the area. And they are the only counties that still have a CDC ranking of High for Level of Community Transmission.  The other area counties, UpsonTalbotTaylorMeriwether and Crawford, have higher vaccination rates, and lower transmission levels, either Substantial or Moderate.


https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker


New COVID-19 Cases (2021)

COUNTY

Aug 16 - 31

Sep 1 - 15

Sep 16 - 30

Oct 1 - 15

Oct 16 - 31

Nov 1 - 15

Upson

331

219

105

32

17

17

Pike

264

202

85

32

10

29

Lamar

312

159

94

38

22

24

Monroe

259

194

86

47

29

48

Crawford

78

76

46

20

8

5

Taylor

96

56

24

13

10

7

Talbot

47

38

35

7

11

3

Meriwether

168

153

82

36

20

17

Spalding

739

700

308

153

74

99

Source: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports


% Total Population Fully Vaccinated

Level of Community Transmission

November 15, 2021

 

% Vax

Transmission

Georgia

49%

Substantial

Upson County

37%

Moderate

Talbot County

30%

Moderate

Taylor County

29%

Substantial

Meriwether County

25%

Moderate

Crawford County

19%

Substantial

Spalding County

17%

High

Pike County

16%

High

Lamar County

15%

High

Monroe County

13%

High

Source: CDC COVID Data Tracker

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:46 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)