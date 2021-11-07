FLORIDA TEEN MISSING AT CAMP THUNDER!!!

The Student, Identified as Mia Brailford was at Camp Thunder, along with some 2000 other students participating in an ROTC competition over the weekend.
Sherriff Kilgore described the child as a Black female, 5’6”, 100 pounds with short hair and wearing black shorts and a black tie-dye hoodie.
The Sherriff said he has been in touch with the child’s mother in Florida, but no reason has developed as to why the student would have disappeared.
Sherriff Kilgore said his office was notified early Sunday of Mia’s disappearance, and a search was launched involving his office, EMA’s Rescue Unit, State DNR and other volunteers. A helicopter has been involved in the search during night time hours using a Thermal Imaging Camera to try to locate the child.
