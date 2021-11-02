SPALDING CO NEW CITIZEN ENGAGEMENT SPECIALIST

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Nov. 2, 2021) – Spalding County Manager Dr. Steve Ledbetter announced today that DeAndre Smith has been named citizen engagement specialist. A Spalding County native, Smith most recently worked with young adults, training them with life and work skills as a coordinator with Spalding County’s WorkForce program (a part of Spalding County’s Department of Parks and Recreation). Smith has served as a Spalding County sheriff deputy and worked in the City of Griffin police department. As a small business owner, Smith is also a member of the Griffin + Spalding Chamber of Commerce. “For more than 10 years, DeAndre has served the City of Griffin and Spalding County in a variety of capacities,” said Ledbetter. “He brings to this position a solid knowledge of city and county government as well as robust relationships within our community. We look forward to his contributions in this new position.” Smith, a graduate of Griffin High School, lives in Griffin with his wife Hanna and their five children.
