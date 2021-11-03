3RD DISTRICT U.S. CONGRESSMAN DREW FERGUSON SALUTES VETERANS

An Open Letter to America’s Heroes
Dear Veterans and families,
Our country has a rich history of men and women answering the call of duty. There is no greater sacrifice than putting oneself in harm’s way in service to your country. That sacrifice, patriotism, and service are what we recognize on this very special day.
For decades, residents of this great state and nation have recognized November 11th as Veterans Day, a time to commemorate, honor, and thank those who have protected our freedom serving in the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Coast Guard.
Georgians are known for our patriotism; it is in our nature to understand and sincerely value the many sacrifices made by members of our Armed Forces. We take great pride in showing the veteran community our appreciation and support throughout the entire year.
Every day in my district office here in Georgia, we work to assist veterans with obtaining their military records and medals, with questions they have concerning eligibility for benefits provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and with those who may be experiencing difficulties with the VA Health Care System or the VA claims and appeals process.
After President Biden's hasty and bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, many veterans and servicemembers felt abandoned and left behind by their Commander in Chief. For any of you who may still be dealing with the aftermath of this dark moment in American history - whether you're a current or former servicemember - please don't hesitate to reach out to my office. I have compassionate staff on hand ready to serve you however we can. Folks may call my Newnan District Office at 770-683-2033 or visit ferguson.house.gov for more information and resources.
Too many times, we’ve experienced painful lessons from sending our brave men and women into harm’s way without properly preparing for their healthcare costs and psychological needs when these heroes return home. This means we need to work twice as hard to ensure our veterans and their families receive the care and benefits owed to them.
I thank each of you for your service and can assure you that as long as I am in Congress, your needs will remain a priority for my staff and me. The debt we owe you is immeasurable. Your sacrifices, and those of your families, are freedom’s foundation. Without the brave efforts of all of you – soldiers, sailors, airmen and women, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen and women and your families – our country could not be free.
On this Veterans Day, I extend my heartfelt thanks to all who have worn the uniform of the United States Armed Forces. Happy Veterans Day!
###
Rep. Drew Ferguson represents Georgia's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives and serves on the House Ways and Means Committee. Ferguson is chief deputy whip for the House Republican Conference.
No comments:
Post a Comment