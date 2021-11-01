Monday, November 1, 2021
MEMO FROM UPSON CO TAX COMMISSIONER ANDY CHASTAIN
Reminder from the Tax Office: Property tax bills are due Monday, Nov 15th.. Unfortunately, due to Covid, the tax office is short staffed for the next 2 weeks. If you wish to pay your tax bill in person or renew a car tag, we highly recommend taxpayers to come in several days prior to the due date in order to avoid the long lines and in order to process your transaction quickly, please bring your tax notice or tag renewal with you. We also have online tax payment and tag renewal available on the Upson County website under office of Tax Commissioner.
