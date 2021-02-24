Wednesday, February 24, 2021

ZEBULON NATIVE RECEIVES THE COVID-19 VACCINE ABOARD NAVY WARSHIP


 By Megan Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach

NORFOLK, Va. - A Zebulon, Georgia, native is serving aboard USS Iwo Jima, an amphibious assault ship conducting training in Norfolk, Virginia.

Petty Officer Third Class Kaitlyn Dublin is a 2015  Pike County High School graduate. Today, Dublin serves as a hospital corpsman.

 

