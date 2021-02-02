UPSON COUNTY NURSING HOMES MONTHLY COVID-19 UPDATE - JANUARY 31ST

At the beginning of January HARBORVIEW had 16 COVID-positive residents and they have since reported 2additional positive residents. Of these 18 cases, 2 residents have died and 16 have recovered such that there are currently no active resident cases. During January Harborview reported 10 new positive staff cases.
PROVIDENCE has reported 2 new COVID-positive residents in January as well as 1 new positive staff member. The 2 resident cases are still active.
RIVERSIDE has reported no new COVID-positive residents in January, but they have reported 3 new positive staffmembers. Riverside has had zero active resident cases for the past 4 months!
Harborview
Providence
Riverside
Totals
1/31/21
Total Positive Residents
92
67
59
218
Resident Deaths
21
15
17
53
Residents Recovered
71
50
42
163
Total Positive Staff
34
34
30
98
Active Resident Cases
0
2
0
2
Mortality Rate
23%
22%
29%
24%
Harborview
Providence
Riverside
Totals
12/31/20
Total Positive Residents
90
65
59
214
Resident Deaths
19
15
17
51
Residents Recovered
55
50
42
147
Total Positive Staff
24
33
27
82
Active Resident Cases
16
0
0
16
Mortality Rate
21%
23%
29%
24%
