UPSON COUNTY NURSING HOMES MONTHLY COVID-19 UPDATE - JANUARY 31ST

From the Georgia Department of Community Health (https://dch.georgia.gov)

At the beginning of January HARBORVIEW had 16 COVID-positive residents and they have since reported 2additional positive residents. Of these 18 cases, 2 residents have died and 16 have recovered such that there are currently no active resident cases. During January Harborview reported 10 new positive staff cases.

PROVIDENCE has reported 2 new COVID-positive residents in January as well as 1 new positive staff member. The 2 resident cases are still active.

RIVERSIDE has reported no new COVID-positive residents in January, but they have reported 3 new positive staffmembers. Riverside has had zero active resident cases for the past 4 months!

 

 

 

 

Harborview

Providence

Riverside

Totals

1/31/21

Total Positive Residents

92

67

59

218

 

Resident Deaths

21

15

17

53

 

Residents Recovered

71

50

42

163

 

Total Positive Staff

34

34

30

98

 

Active Resident Cases

0

2

0

2

 

Mortality Rate

23%

22%

29%

24%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Harborview

Providence

Riverside

Totals

12/31/20

Total Positive Residents

90

65

59

214

 

Resident Deaths

19

15

17

51

 

Residents Recovered

55

50

42

147

 

Total Positive Staff

24

33

27

82

 

Active Resident Cases

16

0

0

16

 

Mortality Rate

21%

23%

29%

24%

