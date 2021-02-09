MONTHLY COVID-19 UPDATE FOR JANUARY 2021

Upson and its surrounding counties have seen record numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the month of January.
Upson County reported 405 new cases in January, breaking last month’s record for the highest number of cases in a single month since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 14 new deaths, the highest death toll since April 2020 when a total of 18 people died from COVID-19.
New hospitalizations were at a record high of 24. For Georgia’s Hospital Region F, which includes Upson County, the percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 averaged 22% in December and increased to 37% in January, which is higher than the State’s January average of 31%.
Upson’s average test positivity climbed to a record high of 21% for the month. Upson has remained in the Red Zone for test positivity for the past 2 months.
For the combined area including Upson and its bordering counties, positive cases surpassed 2,000 and topped December’s record for the most cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Meriwether County had the highest number of cases at 419, followed by Upson County at 405. Deaths in January for the combined counties were at an all-time high of 58. Upson County had the highest death toll at 14, followed by Monroe County at 12. Crawford County had the fewest deaths at 3.
All counties in the area remain in the Red Zone for test positivity except Crawford County which has just moved up to the Yellow Zone in the past week. No counties in Georgia have been in the Green Zone since the end of December.
|
Upson County
|
New Cases
|
New Deaths
|
New Hosp
|
Avg 2-wk
|
Test Pos
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
March 1 – 31
|
5
|
0
|
|
|
April 1 – 15
|
134
|
5
|
|
|
April 16 – 30
|
77
|
13 (hi)
|
|
|
May 1 – 15
|
41
|
10
|
|
|
May 16 – 31
|
24
|
6
|
|
|
June 1 – 15
|
14 (lo)
|
6
|
1
|
|
June 16 – 30
|
60
|
3
|
0 (lo)
|
|
July 1 – 15
|
38
|
2
|
5
|
|
July 16 – 31
|
78
|
0 (lo)
|
4
|
|
Aug 1 – 15
|
153
|
4
|
9
|
|
Aug 16 – 31
|
37
|
6
|
5
|
|
Sept 1 – 15
|
65
|
4
|
7
|
|
Sept 16 – 30
|
73
|
3
|
7
|
|
Oct 1 – 15
|
29
|
6
|
10
|
6.60%
|
Oct 16 – 31
|
16
|
3
|
7
|
4.40%
|
Nov 1 – 15
|
35
|
0 (lo)
|
1
|
6.00%
|
Nov 16 – 30
|
63
|
0 (lo)
|
6
|
10.90%
|
Dec 1 – 15
|
57
|
0 (lo)
|
4
|
11.70%
|
Dec 16 – 31
|
189 (hi)
|
1
|
8
|
15.60%
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
Jan 1 – 15
|
246 (hi)
|
2
|
14 (hi)
|
23.40%
|
Jan 16 – 31
|
162
|
12
|
10
|
18.70%
|
Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health
|
JANUARY 1 – 31, 2021
|
County
|
New Cases
|
New Deaths
|
Zone
|
Upson
|
405
|
14
|
Red
|
Pike
|
252
|
4
|
Red
|
Lamar
|
353
|
6
|
Red
|
Monroe
|
352
|
12
|
Red
|
Crawford
|
98
|
3
|
Yellow
|
Taylor
|
95
|
6
|
Red
|
Talbot
|
89
|
4
|
Red
|
Meriwether
|
419
|
9
|
Red
|
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept
of Public Health
|
8-County Area
|
New Cases
|
New Deaths
|
Mar-20
|
24
|
0
|
Apr-20
|
405
|
28
|
May-20
|
266 (lo)
|
26
|
Jun-20
|
351
|
21
|
Jul-20
|
864
|
14
|
Aug-20
|
891
|
53
|
Sep-20
|
494
|
33
|
Oct-20
|
353
|
22
|
Nov-20
|
575
|
12 (lo)
|
Dec-20
|
1,464
|
12 (lo)
|
Jan-21
|
2,063 (hi)
|
58 (hi)
|
8-County Area = Upson,
Pike, Lamar, Monroe,
|
Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether
|
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept
of Public Health
