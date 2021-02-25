GDOT DIST. 3 DISTRICT ENG MICHAEL PRESLEY RETIRING

Thomaston, Georgia - After 27 years of dedicated service at the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT), District 3/West Central Georgia region District Engineer Michael Presley is retiring from the department. His retirement is effective as of Monday, March 1, 2021.
Presley, a native of Locust Grove and longtime Meansville resident, graduated from Southern College of Technology in 1992 and is a licensed Professional Engineer in both Georgia and Alabama. In his time at Georgia DOT, he has served in a number of positions, including planning engineer for the NaviGAtor system during the 1996 Olympic Games and District 3 traffic operations manager. He was named the district engineer for the West Central region in 2015.
As district engineer, Presley was responsible for 522 personnel across 31 counties. Under his leadership, District 3 administered and has produced several highly impactful projects including the I-75 Express Lanes in Henry County, the implementation of the Fall Line Freeway and the I-16/I-75 interchange in Bibb County. Presley directed District 3 to be the first region to install and administer a traffic management center outside of Atlanta. He is well-known for his support of innovative intersections and improved signal operations, which have made West Central Georgia a model for other regions and municipalities across the state.
Presley is known for his forward-focused, innovative programs and projects. He authored several white papers and presented at multiple conferences for industry organizations including the Intelligent Transportation Society of America and the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress. In 2020 he was honored with the Carl Bevins Distinguished Service Award from the Georgia Institute of Transportation Engineers for his support of progressive traffic operations throughout his career.
"It's an honor to have served as district engineer," says Michael Presley. "It wasn't just a career for me, it was a calling. Now that I'm retiring, I'm following another calling. I'll never stop being proud of the team we built at District 3 and their potential as they continue to move forward."
No comments:
Post a Comment