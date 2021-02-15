GORDON STATE'S RAYNIE NAMED PRESIDENT GOSS

Raynie Named President of GOSS
BARNESVILLE, Ga. – Dr. Stephen Raynie, a professor of English at Gordon State College, was named President of the Georgia Organization for Student Success (GOSS) during its recent annual conference.
Dr. Raynie has been deeply involved in student success at Gordon State College for many years and he has been a state leader on issues in learning support, access and retention.
“Serving students and helping them become successful are what drive me,” Raynie said. “It is something I have a deep passion for.”
Dr. Raynie joined the GSC Faculty in 2001 and specializes in Restoration and Eighteenth-Century British Literature and English/Language Arts Pedagogy. His teaching fields include Composition, Pedagogy, British Literature surveys, Renaissance British Literature and 18th-Century British Literature.
Raynie earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Illinois, a master's degree at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and Ph.D. at Louisiana State University.
“We are very proud of the outstanding work that Dr. Raynie does to ensure that students are successful, and are fortunate to call him a Highlander,” said Dr. C. Jeffery Knighton, GSC Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “But his impact is felt far beyond the borders of Gordon State College. His election as the president of GOSS is a testament to his unwavering commitment.”
GOSS, the state affiliate of the National Organization for Student Success, is comprised of teachers and administrators from all levels of education in the state.
GOSS seeks to improve the theory and practice of education at all levels of the educational spectrum, the professional capabilities of educators, and the design of programs to prepare educators for student success.
GOSS focuses on the academic success of students by providing professional development, supporting student learning, providing public leadership, and disseminating exemplary models of practice.
