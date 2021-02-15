DISTRICT 3 GA-DOT WILL BE BUSY TONIGHT

THOMASTON, Georgia - The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is scheduled to start brine treatment of the northern and western portions of the interstates in the West Central region (District 3) at 7:00 p.m. tonight. In addition, crews in the Northeast (District 1) and Northwest (District 6) Georgia regions have already started pre-treating interstates, state routes and overpasses in preparation of potential flash freezing due to precipitation this afternoon followed by frigid air this evening.
Crews in West Central Georgia will treat the following interstates through the evening and overnight hours as needed:
Henry, Butts and Spalding Counties: Interstate 75
Coweta, Meriwether and Troup Counties: Interstate 85
Muscogee, Troup and Harris Counties: Interstate 185
Motorists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel
